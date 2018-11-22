‘Horrified’: Hawaii fast food eatery fires employee after video shows rat being cooked on grill

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Teddy’s Bigger Burgers has closed its Mapunapuna location for cleaning and fired an employee after a video posted on social media shows what appears to be a rat being cooked on the eatery’s grill.
The video was posted on Snapchat several days ago, and subsequently shared with the company.
“We are horrified that a former teenage employee would conduct themselves in that way and make such a video of which we are investigating its authenticity,” said Teddy’s President Richard Stula, in a statement to Hawaii News Now.
He said in addition to terminating the employee, Teddy’s has closed its 99 Ranch location for cleaning until further notice and replaced equipment and utensils.
“We will then send a corporate team in to inspect and complete a thorough audit of the location before it is allowed to re-open,” he said.
Stula added that Teddy’s plans to reach out to “appropriate authorities” to investigate.
The state Health Department said it was not actively investigating the incident, and has been informed of the steps Teddy’s has already taken.
“DOH appreciates the remedial and proactive efforts undertaken by the restaurant owner to protect public health,” the Health Department said, in a statement.
The last time state health inspectors visited the Teddy’s Bigger Burgers location in Mapunapuna was in June, and at that time it was issued a “green” placard with no serious violations.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.