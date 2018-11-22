Friday marks inaugural day of unity in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Friday marks an inaugural day of unity in the River City.
“I am my brother and my sisters keeper Day" passed in the house during the last general assembly session.
Delegate Delores McQuinn says the need for the day came after the chaos in Charlottesville in 2017. And a symbol in Shockoe Bottom - the reconciliation statue - is the focal point of the day.
“It’s a symbol to acknowledge things are broken, but we intent to unify and bring people together," said McQuinn. “We want to work together so that generations yet to come will know that people have been working to create better communities, brighter communities and a brighter future."
McQuinn is hopeful this special day will do just that.
“We are certainly hoping that out of this will grow those efforts to pursue a community that will dismatle hate, racism and prejudice," she said.
From the division in Charlottesville to the heartbreak and tragedy in Pittsburgh, Jessica Hawthorne with the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities says there is still so much work to be done.
“We’ve seen a 1,300 percent increase in responses to incidents of bias and prejudice and discrimination this past march,” said Hawthorne.
Each year, this day will be one of service, inspiring the community to rise above what is meant to divide.
