Chief Justice John Roberts responds after Trump insults judge

(CNN) – A public feud has sparked between President Donald Trump and U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.
It all started as the president left the White House Tuesday, blasting a judge’s decision to temporarily block one of his executive orders to change U.S. asylum policy, calling him an “Obama judge.”
On the eve of Thanksgiving, Roberts issued a rare public rebuke of the president for criticizing the member of the federal appeals court.
"We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges," Roberts said. "What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them. That independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for."
Trump fired back on Twitter.
"Sorry Chief Justice John Roberts, but you do indeed have ‘Obama judges,’ and they have a much different point of view than the people who are charged with the safety of our country,” Trump tweeted. “It would be great if the 9th Circuit was indeed an independent judiciary."
In a second tweet, the president went on to ask why there "are so many opposing view (on Border and Safety) cases filed there, and why are a vast number of those cases overturned."
Then he admonished Roberts to study the numbers, adding that they are shocking and making our country unsafe.
The Supreme Court chief justice, appointed by President George W. Bush, has been striving to bring civility to the bench.
