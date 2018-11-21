Woman sleeping in roadway airlifted to hospital after being struck by F-350

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after police say she was sleeping in the road and was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning.
Virginia State Police said a woman was wrapped in a sleeping bag and blanket on the paved portion of Jefferson Davis Highway north of Rogers Clark Boulevard in Caroline County just before 5:30 a.m.
VSP said a 41-year-old North Carolina man driving a Ford F-350 dually hit the woman.
She was transported to the hospital by Med Flight with life-threatening injuries.
