UPDATE: Mayor considers pardoning Avon Commons rock that’s kryptonite for Ohio drivers

AVON, OH (WOIO) -- For some reason, people keep driving over a rock on an island in the Avon Commons parking lot, and the internet can’t get enough of the pictures.
The Facebook post by Tim Deditch on Saturday was shared more than 4,500 times.
The Facebook comments are really worth scrolling through. It’s jokingly being called the “rock-o-shame.”
“I’m starting to think it’s the rock’s fault,” Reddit user “hikermike” said.
Avon Mayor Bryan Jensen says it happened three times over the weekend. He says it’s not just that people hit it, they launch into it.
Jensen kidded it may be time to pardon the large, stationary rock that’s getting a bad rap among Ohio drivers.
“I heard about it about six months ago. A lady came in and she was in tears because she was moving out of the way and she tried to hurry and get out of the way, so she made a right turn and got her up on there and she had I think $800 worth of damage,” said Mayor Jensen.
The owner of the shopping plaza declined an interview but Mayor Jensen says they’ve talked about moving the rock.
After the Facebook post went viral, someone put a hand-painted sign next to the rock to warn drivers.
