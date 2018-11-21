Things to Know for Nov. 21: Avoid lettuce; don’t start a cooking fire; Thanksgiving travel forecast

Morning headlines for Nov. 21
By Brian Tynes | November 21, 2018 at 7:07 AM EST - Updated November 21 at 7:07 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - If you’re traveling, be safe. The roads are more crowded than normal due to Thanksgiving travel. We’ve got your travel forecast below as well as some other helpful Thanksgiving advice.

Avoid a fire

Nothing causes more fires every year than cooking for Thanksgiving. Seriously. Don’t be a statistic. Follow a few safety tips to make sure you don’t ruin your holiday by ruining your home.

Good morning! Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, which is the day of the year the National Fire Prevention Association says fire crews deal with the most fires. Olivia Ugino has some tips to keep you and your family safe as you're cooking your meal. STORY >> https://buff.ly/2KlY7KV

No Romaine lettuce

If you have Romaine lettuce in your refrigerator – and chances are good that you do – get rid of it. No one has gotten sick since Oct. 31, but the CDC said the lettuce should still be avoided altogether. Don’t wash it. Throw it away. The CDC said there’s not enough information to issue a specific recall, but there is sufficient evidence that Romaine lettuce is linked to illnesses in several states and two Canadian provinces.

Cases of E-coli linked to romaine lettuce have been popping up around the country, and now three more states have been added to the list. (Source: picserver.org)
‘That’s nasty’

Video of a rat crawling across the gym floor at Armstrong High School is causing a stir. While officials couldn’t confirm the details of the video, they did cite known “facilities challenges” at the school. Armstrong has been the subject of several complaints related to rodents and other problems.

Rat video angers Richmond students, parents

What else is happening?

Here are some other stories that may be of interest:

Heat lamp sparks fire, kills dog

Men picking up leave struck by car

No punishment for Saudi crown prince

Trump gives troops at border more authority

Weather

You will get a blast of cold air when you open your door this morning, and it’s just the beginning of a cold stretch. If you’re traveling, here’s a look at what to expect through the weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Frosty Wednesday and COLD Thanksgiving

What day is it?

Wednesday, Nov. 21 – National Tie One On Day. (It’s not what you think.)

What’s Trending

A woman in Georgia is out nearly $9,000 after a mix-up at a bank’s drive-through window led to another driver getting her money.

Woman blames bank for missing $9K

Adoptable Animal

Indy’s face is pure adoption-bait.

Please share for this adorable girl! Indy is a gorgeous, sweet looking lab/hound mix who is currently in need of...

