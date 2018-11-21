Things to Know for Nov. 21: Avoid lettuce; don’t start a cooking fire; Thanksgiving travel forecast

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - If you’re traveling, be safe. The roads are more crowded than normal due to Thanksgiving travel. We’ve got your travel forecast below as well as some other helpful Thanksgiving advice.
Nothing causes more fires every year than cooking for Thanksgiving. Seriously. Don’t be a statistic. Follow a few safety tips to make sure you don’t ruin your holiday by ruining your home.
If you have Romaine lettuce in your refrigerator – and chances are good that you do – get rid of it. No one has gotten sick since Oct. 31, but the CDC said the lettuce should still be avoided altogether. Don’t wash it. Throw it away. The CDC said there’s not enough information to issue a specific recall, but there is sufficient evidence that Romaine lettuce is linked to illnesses in several states and two Canadian provinces.
Video of a rat crawling across the gym floor at Armstrong High School is causing a stir. While officials couldn’t confirm the details of the video, they did cite known “facilities challenges” at the school. Armstrong has been the subject of several complaints related to rodents and other problems.
You will get a blast of cold air when you open your door this morning, and it’s just the beginning of a cold stretch. If you’re traveling, here’s a look at what to expect through the weekend.
Wednesday, Nov. 21 – National Tie One On Day. (It’s not what you think.)
A woman in Georgia is out nearly $9,000 after a mix-up at a bank’s drive-through window led to another driver getting her money.
Indy’s face is pure adoption-bait.
