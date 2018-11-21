Special delivery: Sheriff’s office partners with others to give turkeys to seniors

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The city of Richmond Sheriff’s Office partnered with Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, 106.5 the Beat, Ricky Johnson and Friends Foundation to give away turkeys for the thanksgiving holiday.
“We want to make sure we do right by our seniors. The sheriff’s office feels that it’s very important that we always make sure that our seniors are fed and taken care of," said Richmond Sheriff Antionette Irving.
As part of the “Are you okay” program, officers went door to door delivering more than just turkeys - they delivered gift cards from Bojangles and Subway, along with a basket of thanksgiving fixings from AVI Foundation.
The program is designed to assist seniors in situations whose family’s members are not available to take care of them.
The sheriff’s office delivered a total of seven turkeys and baskets.
