Richmond teen arrested after overnight police chase

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Tyquan Izell Coward, 18, of Richmond, was arrested on Wednesday morning after leading police on a stolen vehicle pursuit with three underage teens inside, WAVY reports.
A York-Poquoson deputy attempted to stop a Nissan Altima in the 900 block of Capital Landing Road in Williamsburg for a traffic violation around 3 a.m.
The vehicle failed to stop, so the vehicle pursuit continued.
It was later determined that the vehicle was stolen out of Richmond.
Coward was arrested and charged with felony evade and elude, reckless driving, possession of stolen property, grand larceny auto and driving with a suspended license.
He was also charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, due to a 16-year-old boy, 15-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy being inside the vehicle.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
