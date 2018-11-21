Police provide extra patrols during Thanksgiving

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As you pack up to travel for the holidays, law enforcement agencies want to make sure your home stays untouched.
“We offer through our department what we call ‘keep checks’ on your house,” Chesterfield Police Corporal Craig Eckrich said.
Both Richmond Police and Chesterfield county police are providing extra patrols in your area for free if you request it.
“We will need to know things like if someone has a key to the house to feed the cat, what cars should be in the driveway or if your lights are on a timer. That gives us a heads up if something is wrong or out of place," Eckrich said.
“Lock your doors, lock your windows and turn on a light in the house,” Richmond Police Lt. Rob Fleming said.
“Don’t alter the way your house normally is. If you leave a blind halfway up keep doing that. Give the allusion that you are still there,” Eckrich said.
Also, talk with your neighbors.
“Neighbors need to look out for each other. If something doesn’t feel right then please call us," Eckrich said.
Don’t pack your car too early.
“Don’t load your car the night before with luggage or expensive materials or whatever the case is," Eckich said.
Overall first responders are making sure you come back home from the holidays with everything in order.
“Community and police working together is the only way we can get to these crimes and solve it in order to make our communities safer,” Eckrich said.
If you want to sign up for the service call 804-748-1258 for Chesterfield and 804 646-5100 for Richmond.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.