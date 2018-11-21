Lyfts brings subsidized rides to the East End with The Market @ 25th

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Lyft is partnering with The Market @ 25th, Church Hill’s newest grocery store, to combat the transportation barrier across Richmond’s East End.
“During community listening session, our neighbors spoke repeatedly about transportation being a barrier to food shopping,” said Norm Gold, developer and operator of The Market @ 25th. “Lyft is bringing an invaluable resource to the East End by not only providing ride service, but also ride subsidies that address food access issues.”
Lyft will commit a $10,000 ride credit to the Transportation Fund, which allows shoppers to benefit from subsidized rides.
Lyft will have an in-store presence, including a ‘Lyft Lounge’ and signage throughout the store, making pick-up and drop-off easier.
The transportation company is also offering earning opportunities to shoppers and community members with an on-site driver recruitment space.
“We at Lyft are excited to support through an innovative partnership aimed at improving food access and creating earnings opportunities within the community,” said Cabell Rosanelli, market manager for Lyft Richmond. “These two elements are foundational in nature and engender a thriving community.”
The Market @ 25th and Lyft also plan to donate Thanksgiving dinner to 25 local families to celebrate the partnership.
