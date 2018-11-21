Forecast: Arctic Thanksgiving air is one day away

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The warm temperatures of late will soon be replaced by some very cold air just in time for Thanksgiving. Records are not expected for RVA, but we’ll be VERY close!
WEDNESDAY: Good travel weather throughout the mid-Atlantic and most of the Eastern U.S. Sunny and cooler here in Virginia. Highs RVA lower 50s.
THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and COLD. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 30s. The record low MAX temperature for 11/22 is 36, which was set in 1929. We’ll be close to that!
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool for Black Friday shopping. Morning lows in the lower 20s, (record low is 20, set in 2008) highs only lower 40s.
First Alert to heavy rain likely on Saturday
SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Significant rain Likely. Developing before sunrise. Breezy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 90%) Rain could start as some sleet or freezing rain in the Blue Ridge.
SUNDAY: Looking dry. A few morning clouds, then mostly sunny afternoon. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s to near 60
MONDAY: Another storm system brings rain during the day. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 50%).
TUESDAY: Sun returns but another shot of cold air arrives Tuesday night. Morning lows near 40, highs near 50
FIRST ALERT: Next week looks COLD! Wednesday-Friday highs could be in the 40s
