Food Lion & Ukrop’s team up to feed 125 local families

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - On Tuesday, Food and Ukrop’s teamed up to feed 125 local families of the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club in Church Hill.
The children received free Thanksgiving dinners that will be shared with their families.
“It’s a blessing to these families to not have to worry about the cost of a Thanksgiving meal,” said Hugh Jones, executive director of the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club. “Instead, they can focus on spending time together at the dinner table.”
Food Lion provided turkey, studding, vegetables and mashed potatoes.
Ukrop’s contributed pies and rolls.
Volunteers from both companies assembled meal bags and distributed them as families picked children up from the Club.
