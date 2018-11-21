Ditch the stores and #OptOutside in a Virginia state park

(WWBT) - Why would you shop in a store when you could enjoy a fun day outdoors?
Virginia State Parks is encouraging people to avoid the Black Friday lines and spend some time in nature instead with its annual #OptOutside campaign.
A $500 gift certificate is on the line in the signature photo contest. To qualify, the picture must be taken at a Virginia state park between Nov. 22 and Nov. 25. Each person can submit up to five pictures in the contest.
See the Opt Outside website for the official rules.
This is also the fourth year REI has partnered on the event and sales receipts from Virginia stores will include a free park pass. Members can get additional benefits.
For a full list of retailers where park passes can be found, visit the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s website.
