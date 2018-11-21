Cooking tips to avoid a Thanksgiving kitchen fire

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Cooking fires increase in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.
In fact, nothing causes more fires than Thanksgiving preparations.
Richmond firefighters dealt with two Monday.
Here are some tips to stay safe while having a fun holiday celebration.
First, it’s OK to let kids help with preparing food, but leave the actual cooking to adults. Keep children at least 3 feet away from electric cooking devices because they may be likely to pull on the cord. Also, keep those same devices away from the edge of the counter, so they don’t accidentally fall or get knocked to the floor.
Make sure the turkey is full thawed before cooking. It takes several days to thaw a turkey, so if it’s still in your freezer, you’re already behind.
Cook the turkey to an internal temperature of 165 degrees to kill any harmful bacteria that may be present.
Do not leave food cooking on the stove top unattended.
Do not leave the house while food is being cooked.
