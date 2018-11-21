Chesterfield woman qualifies for 2020 Olympic trials

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Although the Richmond Marathon is over, Keira D’Amato, of Chesterfield, is still running. In fact, she qualified for the Olympic trials in 2020.
D’Amato finished second in the Richmond Marathon, only five minutes under the Olympics qualifying time.
“I feel like it kind of happened a little unexpectedly,” said D’Amato.
She’s now training every day until 2020, with hopes of achieving her dreams of representing the country.
“I typically run from anywhere from 12 to 20 miles a day, and that’s either a long run through the park or I go to the track and do longer intervals," said D’Amato. "Sometimes I just kind of putz around the neighborhoods.”
A typical day for D’Amato includes running then going to ACAC for a Pilates class. She does this all while being a full-time mom, wife and realtor.
“There’s been a lot of mornings where I have to get up at four in the morning to get on the treadmill while my kids are sleeping to squeeze in a run,” said D’Amato.
Through it all, D’Amato says what keeps pushing her while she runs is her family.
“With everything going on in my life, I really couldn’t do it without the support of my family,” said D’Amato.
Her goal is to eventually be able run up to 110 miles a week, meaning she’ll be putting more miles on her shoes than her own car.
“I feel like if I keep chipping away like the way I have been, I will be in a really good position to give it my all,” said D’Amato.
While running is her thing, she says she can’t even image the sense of pride she will feel if she was able to represent the country.
“No matter what happens that day, I’m going to be super emotional and just super proud that I made it that far and that I left it all on the course,” said D’Amato.
