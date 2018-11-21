Brother of Stephon Clark running for mayor of Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (KTXL/CNN) - Stevante Clark wants to make a change.
His brother Stephon Clark was fatally shot by police earlier this year. He was unarmed.
Stevante Clark is now running for mayor and says he’s focused on making his hometown of Sacramento safer.
Some have said that Clark is not mentally stable.
"Everybody love everybody. Hopefully I'm not judged off my human reaction," Clark said.
That reaction was a very public grappling with grief after Clark had a second brother killed. Stephon Clark was shot to death by Sacramento police while in his grandmother’s backyard.
That March killing ignited intense protest in the city and across the country.
"I was never arrested until my brother died,” Clark said. “So if people see me jumping on the mayor's desk, I've apologized for that. So if people see me jumping on the mayor's desk and they don't acknowledge my apology, then I think that's pretty one-sided."
Supporters are quick to address those who might question Clark’s mental fitness, something he was treated for in April.
“Tell them to lose their sibling and then see how they react and respond,” said Tayna Faison of Black Lives Matter. “You’re going to react a certain way and I think we need to give him the space to do that.”
While being in the spotlight's been uncomfortable at times, he said he wants to use any focus on him and his brother for the good of all Sacramentans.
"I'm for the people, I'm with the people," Clark said.
Clark knows the people will expect him to address reforms for those in uniform.
"That's why we will be focusing a lot on police training," Clark said.
He also said he wants to do so much more.
"The sex trafficking, the rent, the homelessness," Clark said.
Clark’s most likely 2020 opponent, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg declined comment for this story.
Clark has been pushing Steinberg to build a library and resource center in response to his brother's death. His campaign could add pressure to his cause.
For those who would debate his qualifications, some say look to the country’s highest office.
“When you’ve watched Donald Trump. Unqualified. Nothing to do with political any prowess in that career,” said Berry Accius of Voice of the Youth. “But you see something like that happen, I think anything is possible.”
Next month Clark will host a number of events he's calling Conversations with Mister Clark.
