14 arrests made in Petersburg’s ‘Operation House Call’

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Petersburg Police Department says the first phase of a citywide “warrant sweeps” resulted in 14 arrests and 18 warrants served.
“Phase 1 is just the first step in what will be our continuing efforts to make the city safe,” the police department said in a news release of the operation dubbed “Operation House Call.”
In a news release Tuesday, the police department released photos of 22 people wanted on a variety of crimes in the area as part of the operation:
Details of the arrests and charges were not available.
If you know the whereabouts of any of the individuals pictured above, contact the Petersburg Bureau of Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.