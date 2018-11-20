Woman reports being carjacked by 6 armed men

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A woman reported being carjacked by six men late Monday night.
Richmond police were called to the area of Brady Street and Lynhaven Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. for a report of a carjacking.
The woman said six armed black male suspects robbed her of her vehicle and other property.
The woman was uninjured and the vehicle was found abandoned about a mile away on Lynhaven Avenue.
Descriptions of the suspects have not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
