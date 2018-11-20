Things to Know for Nov. 20: Carjacking in Richmond; deputy arrested, fired; VSP needs help naming dogs

Tuesday morning headlines
By Brian Tynes | November 20, 2018 at 6:57 AM EST - Updated November 20 at 6:57 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - We’re a step closer to Thanksgiving, and facing another seasonably warm day.

Armed carjacking

A woman told police six armed men took her car and other belongings. She was unhurt, and the car was found about a mile away from where she said the incident took place. Anyone with information should call Richmond police.

Deputy arrested, fired

A Goochland sheriff’s deputy was arrested by the Powhatan County sheriff’s office after he allegedly raped and assaulted a family member. He was immediately fired by the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office and both departments are investigating the alleged crimes.

((Source: Powhatan County Sheriff's Office))

Chicago shooting

Additional details have emerged about Monday’s shooting at a Chicago hospital. The gunman is believed to have been in a relationship with the doctor who was initially killed. The two argued outside the hospital and a witness said he shot her and then stood over her body and shot her three more times.

Deadly Chicago hospital shooting

What else is happening?

Here are some other stories that may be of interest:

MADD honors drunken driving victims

VSP needs help naming dogs

Parker Agelasto won’t seek re-election

Cereal recalled over salmonella

Weather

Pretty nice Tuesday before it gets cold later in the week. Check out the overview of what this year’s winter weather could bring.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry Tuesday and comparatively warm

What day is it?

Tuesday, Nov. 20 – National Peanut Butter Fudge Day

What’s Trending

Thanksgiving ice cream is now a thing.

Thanksgiving side dishes now come in ice cream form

Adoptable Animal

He ain’t nothin’ but a hound dog.

Look at this cutie! This is Elvis, a five year old hound with a sweet personality. He likes spending time outside...

Posted by Chesterfield County Animal Services on Monday, November 19, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.