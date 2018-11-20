Things to Know for Nov. 20: Carjacking in Richmond; deputy arrested, fired; VSP needs help naming dogs

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - We’re a step closer to Thanksgiving, and facing another seasonably warm day.
A woman told police six armed men took her car and other belongings. She was unhurt, and the car was found about a mile away from where she said the incident took place. Anyone with information should call Richmond police.
A Goochland sheriff’s deputy was arrested by the Powhatan County sheriff’s office after he allegedly raped and assaulted a family member. He was immediately fired by the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office and both departments are investigating the alleged crimes.
Additional details have emerged about Monday’s shooting at a Chicago hospital. The gunman is believed to have been in a relationship with the doctor who was initially killed. The two argued outside the hospital and a witness said he shot her and then stood over her body and shot her three more times.
Here are some other stories that may be of interest:
Pretty nice Tuesday before it gets cold later in the week. Check out the overview of what this year’s winter weather could bring.
Tuesday, Nov. 20 – National Peanut Butter Fudge Day
Thanksgiving ice cream is now a thing.
He ain’t nothin’ but a hound dog.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.