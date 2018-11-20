Thanksgiving 2018 weather forecast: COLD

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Our forecast high for Richmond now at 39°, which is 20° below average. But it’s not going to be a record. The record low MAX temp on 11/22 is 36°. But it’ll be close-- so that means it’ll be COLD!
The cold air hangs on Through Friday with the coldest morning coming Friday morning. Although we are forecasting a low in the low 20s, we don’t expect to break a record.
This cold air’s visit will be intense, but brief. Here’s the map for temperature anomaly Thanksgiving afternoon, which shows how we’ll be compared to average:
It’ll be cold, but dry. Expect abundant sunshine and deep blue skies due to very low humidity. Across the country the only spots with “active” weather will be The Rockies to the West Coast. A system in the gulf will stay far enough offshore for minimal impact on Thanksgiving.
But the arctic blast won’t last: Here’s the same map for Sunday. After Saturday’s rain, we’re right back to average, with most of the Eastern US a little above average.
