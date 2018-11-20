Target misses on profit, shares slide

In this Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, photo Target employees sort boxed items from online orders to be shipped out to customers at at a Target store in Edison, N.J. The backroom of the Target store in Edison, N.J. is one of 133 stores that Target has dramatically overhauled to speed up shipping online orders from stores. Workers have new apps and tools to make their jobs easier, while their tasks are now divided into four key roles; picker, prepper, packer and sorter. New equipment like conveyor belts, redesigned air pillow machines and new carts that help organize orders shave off seconds in assembling the orders to online customers. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (AP)