Suspect flees with cash in Hopewell convenience store robbery

Suspect flees with cash in Hopewell convenience store robbery
Officers were called to the scene at Broadway Express Store at 300 East Broadway around 7 p.m. Nov. 18. (Source: Hopewell Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 19, 2018 at 7:06 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 7:06 PM

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed a convenience store on Sunday night.

Officers were called to the scene at Broadway Express Store at 300 East Broadway around 7 p.m.

“The lone offender entered the business, brandished a firearm and demanded money from the clerk,” police said in a news release. “The offender made off with an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency and was last seen fleeing the business on foot.”

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has tattoos on both hands. He was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt, jeans, ski mask and in possession of a brown in color firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers hotlines in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or in Prince George County at 804-733-2777.

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.