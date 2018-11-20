Suspect flees with cash in Hopewell convenience store robbery

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed a convenience store on Sunday night.
Officers were called to the scene at Broadway Express Store at 300 East Broadway around 7 p.m.
“The lone offender entered the business, brandished a firearm and demanded money from the clerk,” police said in a news release. “The offender made off with an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency and was last seen fleeing the business on foot.”
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has tattoos on both hands. He was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt, jeans, ski mask and in possession of a brown in color firearm.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers hotlines in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or in Prince George County at 804-733-2777.
