Stepfather faces murder charges in 2015 death of Longwood student

NORFOLK, VA (WWBT) - The adoptive stepfather of a Norfolk teen found dead after being reported missing in 2015 has been indicted on first-degree murder charges, WAVY reports.
A grand jury indicted 40-year-old Wesley Paul Hadsell on one count of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree felony murder and one count of a felony concealment of a dead body in connection to the death of his adopted daughter, 18-year-old Anjelica "AJ' Hadsell.
AJ Hadsell was found dead in Southampton County partially buried in a ditch behind an abandoned home over a month after she was reported missing on March 2, 2015, WAVY reports. She was a freshman at Longwood University and home on spring break at the time of her death.
She was last seen by a neighbor driving her car towards her parents home on March 2, 2015, and police seized Wesley Hadsell’s van nearly three weeks later, then-detective Joshua Hathaway said in a court document.
In the van, they found a shovel, a roll of duct tape, and black gloves, Hathaway said in a court document. According to the Virginian-Pilot, when homicide detectives analyzed the GPS inside the van, they found "the van was behind an abandoned residence in Franklin for about 20 minutes."
On April 9, detectives found a woman's body partially buried in a ditch in the backyard of the abandoned residence, located near the 34000 block of Smith's Ferry Road.
On April 10, detectives identified the remains belonging to the Longwood University student. The Medical Examiner said she died from "homicidal violence," according to court documents.
While Wesley Hadsell was not originally charged in her death, he was “arrested on six unrelated felony charges for breaking into a house” several weeks after her disappearance, according to NBC News.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.