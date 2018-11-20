Search continues for suspect who stole wallet from trunk at elementary school

The suspect was seen wearing a dark jacket, a white T-shirt and jeans. (Source: Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is searching for a man who stole a wallet from a trunk of a vehicle parked behind Ettrick Elementary School in October.

Police say around 4 p.m. Oct. 20, the victim’s credit card was stolen and then used to make several purchases.

The suspect was seen wearing a dark jacket, a white T-shirt and jeans.

If you've seen this man, call Crime Solvers.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

