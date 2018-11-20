Rough second half sinks Spiders against Loyola

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Jacob Gilyard scored 19 points, dished out five assists and tallied four steals, but it wasn’t enough, as Loyola-Chicago used a strong second half to down Richmond, 82-66, in the first round of the Ft. Myers Tipoff Classic on Monday.
The Spiders started out strong, opening up a 24-15 lead in the first half. The Ramblers, however, rattled off a 9-0 run to tie things up. The two teams battled back and forth for the remainder of the frame and Richmond held a 36-33 at the break.
The second half belonged to Loyola-Chicago, which shot 71 percent in the frame and used a 22-4 run to slam the door on the Spiders.
Grant Golden scored 13 points and Nick Sherod added 12 points in the loss. The Ramblers' Lucas Williamson led all scorers with 23 points.
Richmond was out-rebounded, 34-20, and only pulled down one offensive board on the evening.
The Spiders will return to action on Wednesday in Ft. Myers against either Wyoming or Boston College.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.