Richmond to break ground on three new schools in December

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The city of Richmond will break ground on three new public schools in December.
Officials say the new facilities will replace the current George Mason Elementary, E.S.H. Greene Elementary and Elkhart-Thompson Middle schools. Construction is expected to be complete by the 2020 school year.
“This is another significant step in our progress to invest in the future of our public school students and get them the state-of-the art schools with the modern learning environments they deserve,” said Mayor Stoney. “We value our students and will continue to fight to provide them with the resources they need to succeed, both inside and outside the classroom.”
Earlier this year, the city approved a 1.5 percent meals tax, which will help fund the construction.
“It’s incredible such a small increase in the meals tax can have such an immediate and profound impact upon revenues available for our schools,” said RPS Chair Dawn Page. “This shows how the new collaboration and cooperation between the administration, city council and school board is making results happen.”
The official groundbreakings will be on Dec. 19.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.