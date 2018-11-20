Prince George Police: father to face charges after 5-year-old son dies in car wreck

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A five-year-old boy who was severely injured in an accident on Jolly Road Sunday, has died.
Both the victim, Seth Krenicky, 5, and his nine-year-old sister were med-flighted to VCU Medical Center, after Prince George Police say their father lost control of the vehicle.
Krenicky passed early Tuesday morning. It’s unclear if his sister is still in the hospital.
Detectives say charges are pending against the father, once he is discharged from the hospital. Police say alcohol and speeding are suspected factors in the crash.
The accident happened just three houses down from where the family lives. Prince George police say the father was driving with his children in the car, just before 11 p.m. A family friend who asked to remain anonymous says the dad had attended a wedding earlier in the day.
He lost control of the car and ran off the road striking a culvert pipe. Police say both the brother and sister had life-threatening injuries. The little boy was on the ground when the first officer arrived.
"Our officer who arrived on scene first did CPR for approximately ten minutes until the rescue crew arrived,” said Prince George County Police Officer Alexis Grochmal.
Sadly, the boy could not overcome his injuries. The family friend says the father loves his children and usually saw them on weekends.
