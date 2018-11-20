NJ man arrested on felony drug charges after traffic stop in VA

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - A New Jersey man was arrested Friday morning on felony drug charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 95.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Thomas Guglielmo of Morris Plains, New Jersey, was driving slowly with his hazard lights on in the left lane around 5:20 a.m.
The deputy who stopped Guglielmo “observed a substance consistent with marijuana." Additional units then found an additional “substance consistent with marijuana on the passenger seat.”
The sheriff’s office says the deputy “asked the driver to exit the vehicle. In response, the driver grabbed the steering wheel and refused to comply. The deputies removed the suspect from the vehicle and took him into custody,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “A search of the vehicle revealed a significant amount of marijuana.”
Guglielmo was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. He is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and obstruction of justice.
