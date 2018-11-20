2 men picking up leaves hit by vehicle in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department says two men who were picking up leaves Tuesday afternoon were struck by a vehicle.
One of the men suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash in near Harbour Pointe Road and Bayport Landing Road around 2 p.m.
Police say the men were standing in the road next to a trailer, which they were loading with leaves from a nearby ditch line.
The driver of the vehicle involved remained on the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.