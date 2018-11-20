Man charged with breaking into vehicles in Stafford

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - A suspect in several thefts was arrested by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday morning.
Deputies responded to a call of a suspicious person rummaging through vehicles at 5:45 a.m. on Limestone Way.
A witness told deputies the suspect had asked for a ride to England Run apartments. Deputies later saw a man matching the suspect’s description riding in a vehicle. The man jumped out of the vehicle and fled behind an apartment building.
James Mimis Jr, 20, of Dale City, was arrested and the sheriff’s office said he admitted to breaking into several vehicles. Deputies found a bag with a substance consistent with marijuana in Mimis’ hat.
Mimis was wanted in Prince William County and is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on the outstanding felony warrants. He is charged with tampering with vehicles, possession of marijuana and obstruction of justice.
Several items reported stolen were found on Mimis and returned to their owners.
