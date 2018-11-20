Lt. Clark’s wife to become safety advocate to carry out husband’s legacy

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - The wife of fallen Hanover County Fire Lieutenant Brad Clark plans to become a safety advocate for the roadways in memory of her husband.
Lt. Clark was killed Oct. 11 during Tropical Storm Michael when a tractor-trailer collided with his fire engine on the scene of an accident on I-295.
Clark’s wife, Melanie, made the announcement Tuesday morning after other big news about her family’s mortgage.
On Oct. 24 the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation pledged to help pay off the Clark’s mortgage; kicking in the first $100,000.
Nearly four weeks later, the foundation handed a check to the Clark family for the full mortgage.
“It’s just another promise kept from the Tunnel to Towers Foundation,” said the foundation’s Chairman and CEO Frank Siller. “We make these commitments and we feel it’s vitally important to make sure that we get back in a timely fashion.”
“What an amazing miracle our family has been given,” Melanie said. “We’re just overwhelmed by the support and we really look forward to being able to enjoy this moment.”
Donations poured in across the nation from states including Minnesota, Washington and Florida.
Melanie said the foundation called the family on her wedding anniversary.
“I’m a firm believer that there are no accidents and God orchestrates everything,” Melanie said. “I believe that was one more confirmation that Brad is still with us.”
In an effort to make sure Brad is never forgotten, Melanie plans to help the fire agency in any way she can and become a safety advocate.
“This gift has allowed me to resign from my job and focus my full-time energy to being an advocate to making our roadways and communities safer,” Melanie said. “Helping to change some of the verbiage for the move over law; to make it more enforceable and maybe stricter penalties for those who disobey the law.”
"It's unbelievable to hear what she said today,” Siller said. “That she's going to dedicate her time now to make sure and try to save a life so it doesn't happen to somebody else on the roadways. It's incredible."
But Melanie isn’t stopping there; pledging to mentor other spouses who have lost loved ones in the line of duty. All the while keeping her husband Brad in the forefront.
“I think he’s shouting good job buttercup from heaven,” she said. “That’s what I think.”
Hanover County Fire and EMS has also promised to kick off a campaign urging drivers to move over while out on the roads.
