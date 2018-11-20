Hopewell names new police chief

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) - The city of Hopewell looked to Colorado for its next police chief.
Kamran Afzal, who previously served in the same role in Durango, Colorado, will lead the Hopewell Police Department beginning Jan. 1, 2019.
Afzal has nearly 30 years of experience in law enforcement, including time with the U.S. Capitol Police and the Arlington County Police Department in Northern Virginia.
“Chief Afzal has the right combination of skills needed to continue the level of excellence of our Police Department,” said March Altman, Hopewell’s city manager. “He has a record of using a collaborative leadership style to empower personnel and has formed strong partnerships in the community.”
Afzal will replace John Keohane, who retired in September.
