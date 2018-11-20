Henrico police release surveillance video from armed robbery

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Police are searching for a man caught on camera robbing a gas station at gunpoint earlier this month.
Officers were called to the Exxon on the 2300 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike around 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 11. The victim told police that a man game into the business and demanded money.
The man was wearing a beige or yellow sweatshirt, sweat pants, white shoes and a black face mask. He was armed with a black handgun. He was last seen heading east towards Mechanicsville Turnpike.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
