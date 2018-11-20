Get FREE coffee at Wawa today

(WWBT) - If you are looking for a pick-me-up, head over to Wawa.
The convenience store chain is celebrating its 20th “Wawaversary” in Virginia. You can get any size, big or small, and it will be on them.
The store expects to give away nearly 200,000 cups of coffee to its customers across Virginia. Customers can also get their new limited edition Winter Blend coffee for free on Tuesday as well.
Go fill up your cup with that extra buzz of caffeine to get you through the week.
