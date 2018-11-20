Forecast: Historically cold air on its way for Thanksgiving

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It’ll be seasonably pleasant again today but a cool NW breeze this afternoon advertises an upcoming arctic blast, just in time for Thanksgiving.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, high around 60
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 30s, high around 50.
THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and COLD. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 30s. The record low MAX temperature for 11/22 is 36, which was set in 1929. We’ll be close to that!
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool for Black Friday shopping. Lows in the lower 20s, (record low is 20, set in 2008) highs in the mid 40s.
First Alert to heavy rain likely on Saturday with gusty wind possible too.
SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Rain Likely. Breezy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 90%) Rain could start as some sleet or freezing rain in the Blue Ridge.
SUNDAY: Looking dry. Morning clouds, then partly sunny afternoon. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s to near 60. (AM Rain Chance: 10%)
MONDAY: Another storm system brings rain during the day. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%).
