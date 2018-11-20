Evans, defense power VCU past Temple

BROOKLYN, NY (WWBT) - Marcus Evans scored 21 points, including a key late three-pointer, as VCU held off a Temple comeback to top the Owls, 57-51, in the Legends Classic in Brooklyn on Monday night.
VCU jumped out to a 21-4 lead with 10:31 remaining in the first half, but followed with a drought of over six minutes without a field goal. Temple was able to claw back and close the gap as the Rams took a 28-21 lead into halftime.
The second half saw no team lead by more than six points. The Owls took their first lead with 11:31 to play on a Shizz Alston three-pointer to go up 39-38. Evans took over with four minutes to play and the Rams trailing, 48-46. The redshirt junior rattled off nine straight VCU points, including a step-back three-pointer with 32 seconds left to give the Rams a 55-51 lead.
Issac Vann added 11 points for VCU.
The Rams will face unbeaten St. John’s on Tuesday in the Legends Classic championship game. Tip-off is set for 7:30.
