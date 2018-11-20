Evans, defense power VCU past Temple

The second half saw no team lead by more than six points. The Owls took their first lead with 11:31 to play on a Shizz Alston three-pointer to go up 39-38. Evans took over with four minutes to play and the Rams trailing, 48-46. The redshirt junior rattled off nine straight VCU points, including a step-back three-pointer with 32 seconds left to give the Rams a 55-51 lead.