Days leading up to Thanksgiving are busiest travel days

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - VDOT says Tuesday and Wednesday are the worst days to travel for the holidays.
More than 43 million people are expected to crowd interstates and highways.
Gas prices are the lowest they’ve been around Thanksgiving in two years – the average in Virginia is $2.38.
Bob and Pam Bennett were on the last leg of their trip from Lufkin, South Carolina and Mclean, Virginia when they stopped at a gas station on Parham Road in Henrico.
They got a head start with snacks and conversation before sunrise with their furry friend, Tucker, in the back seat.
“We try to do healthy snacks, because Thanksgiving is going to ruin the diet,” Pam said.
Mandy and Mike had a similar idea.
They hooked up an RV and stopped each night to fuel up for the trip ahead.
“We’ll probably stop by another campsite tonight and two hours early tomorrow," they said.
VDOT would call the early start a wise move.
Drivers can dodge traffic jams by hitting the pavement before 9 in the morning and after 9 at night.
Rhonda Sneed is headed to Maryland, but threading thanksgiving cheer along the way.
“I hand out food, sleeping bags,” she said
She feeds the homeless every day of the year. Thanksgiving is no different.
“Everyone deserves to eat during the holidays,” Sneed said.
She said she’s seen the way depression takes a hold of the homeless this time of year.
“We need to show a little extra love,” she said.
For Rhonda, there’s no Thanksgiving travel rush. She’s making sure these well-traveled roads feel a little more like home.
