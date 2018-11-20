Convicted sex offender wanted in Detroit killings arrested in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A man wanted in a deadly double shooting in Detroit was arrested Sunday night hundreds of miles away in Richmond.
James Fleming Jr., who was wanted for killing a security guard and a 66-year-old woman at a senior housing complex, surrendered to authorities in Richmond.
Fleming, a convicted sex offender, is also accused of trying to rape a woman who was visiting him at that complex.
Fleming has been charged with two counts of first degree murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder and six counts of felony frearm. He is also charged with one count each of kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct second degree, felon in Possession of a frearm.
Fleming is awaiting extradition to Michigan.
