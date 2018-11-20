Chesterfield woman killed in crash on Jefferson Davis Highway

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A Chesterfield woman was killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer Tuesday morning on Jefferson Davis Highway.
Xochitl Moreno Ayala, 36, was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead after the Chevrolet Impala she was driving was struck by a tractor-trailer while crossing Jefferson Davis Highway from Swineford Road.
The crash happened about 6:40 a.m. in the 6800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.
The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Chesterfield police said Ayala was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.