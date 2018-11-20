Boys & Girls Club to resume operations after fire

KILMARNOCK, VA (WWBT) - The day after a fire struck the Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck, organizers announced plans to resume operations for families on Monday.
Youth in grades 1 through 3 will be served at Lancaster Primary School (36 Primary School Circle in Lancaster), while youth in grades 4-12 will be served at the BGCNN Activities Center (518 N. Main St. in Kilmarnock.)
“Should anyone wish to help the club and promote the futures of the youth we serve, the time is now and the need is great,” said Executive Director Phillip Mumford on Tuesday.
For more information and how to help, visit BGCNN.com.
There were no children in the building at the time of the fire on Monday and no injuries were sustained, the organization posted to its Facebook page.
"We are one of many heartbeats in this community,” Mumford said.
The fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.