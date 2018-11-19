Winter weather outlook: Will there be lots of snow?

Richmond, VA (WWBT) - Now that we’re on the cusp of our transition from fall to winter, it’s time to look at what kind of season we might expect.
There are a considerable number of factors that come into play in seasonal forecasts, and none can provide anything more than clues this far in advance.
Nevertheless, those clues do provide some hints of how far our general weather might skew one way or the other from the long-term climate average.
El Nino, a warming of Pacific sea-surface temperatures in the Southern Hemisphere, may give us the most notable consideration (a weak to modest one is forecast to occur this winter), but many other factors also come into play, such as soil moisture, early-season snowpack over northern reaches of our Hemisphere, and statistical model comparisons. Regardless we give it our best shot.
NOAA’s official outlook for temperatures is 50-50, while precipitation is expected to trend towards a wet winter (snow depends on cold). Here are their outlooks:
The dominant southern jet stream pattern, often seen during El Nino winters, would help drive the wetter-than-normal scenario across the South.
So what are the hints we see for this winter?
Comparisons to the long-term average as well as to last year’s winter can give us a baseline of sorts to work from. As noted in the second bullet point above, it will be hard to replicate last winter’s extreme cold outbreaks that were notable (except for the VERY warm February).
Sure, we will have cold spells, but trying to time how any of those may coincide with storms from the south is impossible to predict until we are within a week or two of the actual storms. That is why the snow outlook is complicated, and quite simply will depend more on short-term weather variations versus longer-term general trends.
Given that, here is a snapshot of the average and what we saw last winter:
So how will we compare vs those numbers this winter? Our best guess is hedging a bit above the long-term average, but as every prudent meteorologist will tell you >>>
