‘We have to take care of our families:’ Chesterfield bus drivers' frustration continues

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield bus drivers say their frustration with the school system continues after a notice about overtime and working extra hours was sent to drivers Friday.
The subject of the letter is “Pre-Authorization Requirement for Work Beyond Contract Hours and Overtime.”
Several bus drivers say they are worried about what it means for their overall income, and ability to provide for their families.
“We’ve always been able to do field trips or after school runs, bus inspections, whatever, to make extra money," said one bus driver. “You can’t make ends meet with what you’re paid now.”
In a statement, Chesterfield County Public Schools says “there has been no change to the requirement that overtime be approved in advance. Continuing this past practice allows us to remain within our budget obligations and in compliance with the Fair Labor Standards Act.”
A recent transportation update included a pay comparison of several areas. Chesterfield ranked the third lowest out of seven school systems. The starting pay for drivers in the county is $14.41.
“A bunch of us were talking, and we are all late on our mortgages, our light bills, other payments, due to our pay. The pay is ridiculous,” said another bus driver.
Many drivers say they work a second job to make up for what they don’t make driving for the school system, and they don’t want to leave, because they are invested in the children. This school year, drivers say they have watched their colleagues leave at “an alarming rate."
According to CCPS, as of October, there were 44 bus driver vacancies in the county.
“They are going to jobs that pay more money,” said the bus driver. “When we are surviving on $17,000-$20,000 a year; we look for other ways to make money. You’re stripping us, so we are going to go somewhere else because we have to take care of our family.”
The drivers say they ultimately want the county to take a closer look at the treatment of bus drivers.
"You have people everyday, giving everything they have for this job, because it is a job we love--yet we are not being shown anything as far as “we appreciate you,” the bus driver said.
The county’s transportation update included possible driver retention incentives such as meetings planned to talk with all drivers that left CCPS in 2018 ,conducting driver polls to identify driver priorities. and studying pay-increase options.
