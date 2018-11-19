‘We have to take care of our families:’ Chesterfield bus drivers' frustration continues

Notice says overtime ‘must be approved in advance’

Chesterfield bus drivers say their frustration with the school system continues after a notice about overtime and working extra hours was sent to drivers Friday. (Source: NBC12)
By Jasmine Turner | November 19, 2018 at 5:53 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 6:47 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield bus drivers say their frustration with the school system continues after a notice about overtime and working extra hours was sent to drivers Friday.

The subject of the letter is “Pre-Authorization Requirement for Work Beyond Contract Hours and Overtime.”

This memorandum is written as a reminder to all CCPS non-exempt employees and supervisors of non-exempt employees. Any work hours performed beyond the regular contract hours, to include overtime hours, must be approved in advance by the immediate supervisor. Violation of this procedure may result in disciplinary action. Detailed information regarding work hour and overtime requirements may be found in the division Coordinated Pay Plan, pages 8-11. It is the responsibility of all employees to understand and adhere to the requirements of the Coordinated Pay Plan. The Plan may be accessed via CNET under Employee Resources/Compensation and Benefits/Documents/18-19 Coordinated Pay Plan. As a quick reference, please note that bus drivers, bus aides, clerical staff, instructional assistants, facilities workers, food services workers and custodial workers are among the employee groups classified as non-exempt. A complete listing of non-exempt employees may be found in the Coordinated Pay Plan. For additional information, please contact the Office of Compensation and Benefits.
Several bus drivers say they are worried about what it means for their overall income, and ability to provide for their families.

“We’ve always been able to do field trips or after school runs, bus inspections, whatever, to make extra money," said one bus driver. “You can’t make ends meet with what you’re paid now.”

In a statement, Chesterfield County Public Schools says “there has been no change to the requirement that overtime be approved in advance. Continuing this past practice allows us to remain within our budget obligations and in compliance with the Fair Labor Standards Act.”

A recent transportation update included a pay comparison of several areas. Chesterfield ranked the third lowest out of seven school systems. The starting pay for drivers in the county is $14.41.

“A bunch of us were talking, and we are all late on our mortgages, our light bills, other payments, due to our pay. The pay is ridiculous,” said another bus driver.

Many drivers say they work a second job to make up for what they don’t make driving for the school system, and they don’t want to leave, because they are invested in the children. This school year, drivers say they have watched their colleagues leave at “an alarming rate."

"Many of us work way over our contracted hours. Some of us want these hours to pay the bills because we don’t make much.--I have spoken to my office and was told that when we reach our thirty contracted hours we are to call on the radio and another driver has to finish out the week. Drivers WILL quit over this and there will be a worse shortage than we have now.
According to CCPS, as of October, there were 44 bus driver vacancies in the county.

“They are going to jobs that pay more money,” said the bus driver. “When we are surviving on $17,000-$20,000 a year; we look for other ways to make money. You’re stripping us, so we are going to go somewhere else because we have to take care of our family.”

The drivers say they ultimately want the county to take a closer look at the treatment of bus drivers.

"You have people everyday, giving everything they have for this job, because it is a job we love--yet we are not being shown anything as far as “we appreciate you,” the bus driver said.

The county’s transportation update included possible driver retention incentives such as meetings planned to talk with all drivers that left CCPS in 2018 ,conducting driver polls to identify driver priorities. and studying pay-increase options.

