‘We have to take care of our families:’ Chesterfield bus drivers' frustration continues

This memorandum is written as a reminder to all CCPS non-exempt employees and supervisors of non-exempt employees. Any work hours performed beyond the regular contract hours, to include overtime hours, must be approved in advance by the immediate supervisor. Violation of this procedure may result in disciplinary action. Detailed information regarding work hour and overtime requirements may be found in the division Coordinated Pay Plan, pages 8-11. It is the responsibility of all employees to understand and adhere to the requirements of the Coordinated Pay Plan. The Plan may be accessed via CNET under Employee Resources/Compensation and Benefits/Documents/18-19 Coordinated Pay Plan. As a quick reference, please note that bus drivers, bus aides, clerical staff, instructional assistants, facilities workers, food services workers and custodial workers are among the employee groups classified as non-exempt. A complete listing of non-exempt employees may be found in the Coordinated Pay Plan. For additional information, please contact the Office of Compensation and Benefits.

