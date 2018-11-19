2 vehicles, various items stolen in New Kent

2 vehicles, various items stolen in New Kent
One of the stolen vehicles. (Tynes, Brian)
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 19, 2018 at 11:48 AM EST - Updated November 19 at 11:48 AM

NEW KENT, VA (WWBT) - Vehicle thefts in New Kent County have the sheriff’s office asking for help.

Two vehicles were stolen from Quinton Road along with a series of thefts of items from inside vehicles.

The thefts occurred overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

A black 2004 Infiniti QX6 with Virginia license plate UYK3984 and a 2010 white Chevrolet Express van with green letters of Chewning and Wilmer Inc with vehicle number 195 and Virginia license plate TW75974 were stolen.

The items were taken from unlocked vehicles.

The sheriff’s office said thefts have increased in the areas around Five Lakes and Providence Forge in the past two weeks.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS & LARCENIES FROM UNLOCKED VEHICLES: New Kent Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of theft...

Posted by New Kent County Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 19, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.