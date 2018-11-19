2 vehicles, various items stolen in New Kent

NEW KENT, VA (WWBT) - Vehicle thefts in New Kent County have the sheriff’s office asking for help.
Two vehicles were stolen from Quinton Road along with a series of thefts of items from inside vehicles.
The thefts occurred overnight Sunday into Monday morning.
A black 2004 Infiniti QX6 with Virginia license plate UYK3984 and a 2010 white Chevrolet Express van with green letters of Chewning and Wilmer Inc with vehicle number 195 and Virginia license plate TW75974 were stolen.
The items were taken from unlocked vehicles.
The sheriff’s office said thefts have increased in the areas around Five Lakes and Providence Forge in the past two weeks.
