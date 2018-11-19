Things to Know for Nov. 19: Kids hurt in crash; wildfire victims missing; car seat safety checks

Top stories for Monday
By Brian Tynes | November 19, 2018 at 7:07 AM EST - Updated November 19 at 7:07 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It’s Monday, and it’s cold, but this is a short work week for most of it, so let that be your motivation.

Children hurt in crash

Two children suffered life-threatening injuries in Prince George County in a crash that is being blamed on both speed and alcohol.

California wildfire

About 1,000 people are unaccounted for following wildfires in California, and the complete death toll may not ever be known, an official said. Hundreds are searching for bodies claimed by the blaze, but rain may hamper those efforts after President Trump visited the area and promised federal aid.

Smoke still hangs in the air over the destruction wrought by the Camp Fire in Chico, CA. (Source: CNN)
Horrific injury

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith suffered a season-ending injury Sunday after breaking both ones in his lower leg. The injury occurred 33 years to the day of a similar injury sustained by former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann. Just like Theismann’s injury, be wary of looking for images of Smith’s.

Weather

It’s cold, but Monday afternoon could be fairly pleasant. And if you’re wondering about your Thanksgiving travel plans, call 12 this evening and get a personalized forecast from the NBC12 weather team.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold morning, but clear Monday

What day is it?

Monday, Nov. 19 – World Toilet Day

Adoptable Animal

Cutest. Bear. Ever.

Posted by Atlantic Region Central Border Collie Rescue on Sunday, November 18, 2018

