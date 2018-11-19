Things to Know for Nov. 19: Kids hurt in crash; wildfire victims missing; car seat safety checks

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It’s Monday, and it’s cold, but this is a short work week for most of it, so let that be your motivation.
Two children suffered life-threatening injuries in Prince George County in a crash that is being blamed on both speed and alcohol.
About 1,000 people are unaccounted for following wildfires in California, and the complete death toll may not ever be known, an official said. Hundreds are searching for bodies claimed by the blaze, but rain may hamper those efforts after President Trump visited the area and promised federal aid.
Redskins quarterback Alex Smith suffered a season-ending injury Sunday after breaking both ones in his lower leg. The injury occurred 33 years to the day of a similar injury sustained by former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann. Just like Theismann’s injury, be wary of looking for images of Smith’s.
It’s cold, but Monday afternoon could be fairly pleasant. And if you’re wondering about your Thanksgiving travel plans, call 12 this evening and get a personalized forecast from the NBC12 weather team.
