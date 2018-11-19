Teenager jumps on car during youth alternative center escape

GOOCHLAND, VA (WWBT) - Today, at approximately 11:28 a.m., Virginia State Police received a report of an incident involving three females, between the ages of 14 and 16 years old, leaving the Hallmark Youth Center in the vicinity of West Creek Parkway and heading towards Route 288.
A vehicle traveling westbound on West Creek Parkway slowed down to observe the running teenagers.
One of the females, 16, ran towards the vehicle and jumped on the hood, sustaining minor injuries.
The juveniles were detained and transported to a local hospital for observation and precautionary measures, with the assistance of the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office.
The teenagers were later released back to the Hallmark Youth Center staff.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.