Richmond woman killed in Mecklenburg crash

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - A 55-year-old Richmond woman died in a crash Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Route 47 near Route 741.
According to Virginia State Police, a 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was traveling north on Route 47 when it crossed the center line as it entered a curve. A 2013 Honda CRV traveling south on Route 47 swerved in an attempt to avoid the oncoming Toyota, but the two vehicles collided head-on.
The 17-year-old driver of the Toyota suffered minor injuries in the crash.
The driver of the Honda, an 89-year-old Richmond woman suffered serious injuries. A passenger in the Honda, Sandra E. Miller, died at the scene.
Everyone involved in the crash was wearing seat belts.
Charges are pending as police continue to investigate.
