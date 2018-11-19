Richmond-area educators honored for teaching excellence

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Several teachers in the Richmond metro area were awarded 2018 R.E.B. Awards for teaching excellence, an honor given by the Community Foundation.
The educators, nominated by students, parents and colleagues, were honored for demonstrating a passion for teaching while also serving as mentors, coaches and champions for students.
Teachers from Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover and the Department of Correctional Education were all honored.
RPS R.E.B. Award winners:
- Kieasha King, Woodville Elementary School
- Kathy Paschall, Franklin Military Academy
- Matthew Wester, Franklin Military Academy
Chesterfield R.E.B. Award winners:
- Crystal Barker, Bird High
- Shannon Costelo, James River High
- Lauren Serpa, Spring Run Elementary
- Gina Hackett, Bird High
- Christine Henry, Marguerite Christian Elementary
Hanover R.E.B. Award winners:
- Melinda Johnson, Washington-Henry Elementary School
- Tamara Letter, Mechanicsville Elementary School
