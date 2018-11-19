'One of many heartbeats in this community’: Fire damages Boys & Girls Club

KILMARNOCK, VA (WWBT) - A fire damaged the Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck on Monday morning.
There were no children in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were sustained, the organization posted to its Facebook page.
“We are one of many heartbeats in this community,” Executive Director Phillip Mumford said.
Those hearts are heavy after fire ripped through the boys and girls club in Kilmarnock Monday morning.
“I noticed something going on with the lights in the room. I heard some popping near one of my electric panels,” Mumford said.
Mumford was inside preparing for the day when he says the fire started around 8:15 am.
“It looked like smoke was coming from all ends of our building," Mumford said.
“He comes out and is like ‘aye look there’s a fire over here. Come check it out," said Shawn Edminster, who works at the Crab King store next door.
He captured cellphone video of the smoke billowing from the home away from home for many students.
“After a half an hour in it started to get thicker and the smoke started to blacken and get a darkish brown color," Edminster said.
“We are here for all kids but especially those that need us the most," Mumford said.
Nobody knows that better than Deborah Smith-Waller.
“I thought the smoke was coming from somewhere else, but it wasn’t it was coming from this building,” said Smith-Waller, who was inside moments before the fire started. “I just don’t want to look at this building right now because it’s moving me to tears. What else can I say?”
She has worked here for almost 10 years and has a 16-year-old son and four grandchildren who come every day.
“The Boys and Girl Club teaches, nurtures, does things some organizations don’t do," Smith-Waller said.
Officials say over 400 kids walk the halls each year and almost 150 each day.
The building was getting ready to start renovations soon.
“We are going through a capital campaign currently to expand the building. We were planning to break ground, and still plan to break ground in march on that project," Mumford said.
“I’m sad right now. There are going to be a lot of kids that really depend on being here and they aren’t going to be able to come," Smith-Waller said.
As crews work to figure out how the fire started, those in the community are devastated.
“I’m hoping to rebuild. I really love this place,” Smith-Waller said.
After school pick-up service has been canceled and the club said it would contact parents about when it would be able to reopen.
Officials are hoping to reopen in some capacity next week.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.