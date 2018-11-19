Name these pups: State police turn to Facebook to name K-9s

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Cue the cuteness! Virginia State Police posted on Facebook on Monday that two new K-9 recruits are in need of a name.
“These 9-week-old Bloodhound pups, a male and a female, were recently donated to Virginia State Police where they’ll be trained to become search dogs,” state police said in a post.
But these adorable future search dogs don’t have a name.
That’s where you come in. Head over to the VSP Facebook page by 5 p.m. Nov. 25 and give your best suggestions in the comments.
One they’ve gone through training in March 2019, they’ll join the K-9 force of six other Bloodhounds that serve as search dogs throughout Virginia.
“Since they have the ability to distinguish between scents, these dogs are great trackers and can assist law enforcement with locating missing persons or tracking suspects,” said VSP. “They’re valuable members of our team!”
