Local grocery store prepares for holiday rush
Libbie Market in Richmond is already seeing a spike in customers for Thanksgiving.
By Kendall Davis | November 18, 2018 at 11:07 PM EST - Updated November 18 at 11:07 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Grocery stores across the country are ready for the holiday rush.

Michael Williams is a butcher at Libbie Market in Richmond. While Libbie Market orders extra turkeys, majority of their turkeys are pre-ordered.

“80 percent of the turkeys that go out of here are special orders,” said Williams.

Thanksgiving week serves as a kickoff for the holiday rush in grocery stores.

Williams says after the week is done, they’ll have to gear up for Christmas.

As the phones ring non-stop, Libbie Market adds another butcher to help handle the rush.

Williams says if you haven’t already, you should pre-order your turkey now.

