Local grocery store prepares for holiday rush

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Grocery stores across the country are ready for the holiday rush.
Michael Williams is a butcher at Libbie Market in Richmond. While Libbie Market orders extra turkeys, majority of their turkeys are pre-ordered.
“80 percent of the turkeys that go out of here are special orders,” said Williams.
Thanksgiving week serves as a kickoff for the holiday rush in grocery stores.
Williams says after the week is done, they’ll have to gear up for Christmas.
As the phones ring non-stop, Libbie Market adds another butcher to help handle the rush.
Williams says if you haven’t already, you should pre-order your turkey now.
